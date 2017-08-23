Americans don't agree with Trump on Russia

By Ivo Daalder and Dina Smeltz, CNN

Without cameras or fanfare earlier this month, President Donald Trump quietly signed the major Russia sanctions legislation that Congress passed by overwhelming margins in July. Clearly, Trump wasn't happy to have Congress force his hand on Russia — and not just because all presidents seek to preserve flexibility in their approach to foreign policy, which this legislation explicitly curtails.

Conciliation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country has been the single most consistent issue in a campaign and an administration that have prized disruption, inconsistency, and misdirection in almost every other respect. Yet few, if any, of the findings in the Chicago Council poll suggest the American people are keen on attempting another reset with Russia.

-- Nine-in-10 Americans think Russia is a threat, with 42% calling it a "critical threat," up from 23% when last asked in 2002. More Americans now consider Russia a "critical threat" than at any time since 1990.

-- Three-quarters (74%) of respondents believe that Russia is working to undermine US power and influence.

-- Just 28% of Americans trust Moscow to deal responsibly with world problems.

-- And on sanctions, a clear majority of Americans favor either maintaining (41%) or increasing (38%) them against Russia.