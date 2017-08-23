Anastasiades Awards “Medal for Exceptional Services” to Six Overseas Cypriots

The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday awarded six Overseas Cypriots with the “Medal for exceptional services” for their contribution to promoting justice for the people of Cyprus.

This year the medal was awarded to Nicos Mouyiaris, Antonis Yerolemou, Andreas Karaolis, Costas Nicolaou, George Lazari and Tasos Zampas. President Anastasiades said that the award is only a small indication of the debt owed to them by their country.

ANA-MPA