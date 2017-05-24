President Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

President Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, a highly anticipated first meeting between the two leaders who had previously publicly clashed over immigration politics. President Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday, a highly anticipated first meeting between the two leaders who had previously publicly clashed over immigration politics.

By ALEXANDER MALLIN JORDYN PHELPS PHOEBE NATANSONRILEY BEGGIN, ABC News

The two met for a private one-on-one meeting, and also exchanged gifts in front of reporters and the president's visiting delegation, which included First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House advisers and the president's son-in-law and daughter, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The president gave the Pope a case of books by Martin Luther King, while the Pope gave Trump a medal by a Roman artist inscribed with an olive branch.

Francis explained that the branch is a symbol of peace, and Trump replied: "We can use peace."

The Pope also presented Trump with three books he said he sends to all Catholics: one on family, one on the gospel and one on "care of our common home, the environment."

"Well, I'll be reading them," Trump said.

The visit to the Vatican was the third stop of Trump's tour of sites representing three major religions. Over the weekend he stopped in Saudi Arabia, where he delivered an address to Muslim leaders, and Monday through Tuesday he visited Israel and the West Bank and met with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.