McCain Calls for Throwing the Turkish Ambassador ‘The Hell Out’ of the U.S.

By The Beacon

Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) on Thursday morning called for throwing the Turkish ambassador out of the United States in response to Turkish officials beating a crowd of protesters in Washington this week.

McCain started his interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" with his call to remove the Turkish diplomat.

"I'm still outraged at this Turkish beating," McCain said. "We should throw their ambassador the hell out of the United States of America."

"This is the United States of America, this isn't Turkey, this isn't a third-world country, and this kind of thing cannot go un-responded to diplomatically and maybe in other ways," McCain continued.

Host Joe Scarborough asked what the United States could do in response to the attack on protesters by Turkish security officials.

McCain again advocated throwing out the Turkish ambassador and said the guards had orders from someone to attack the protesters. The senator called for charges against those involved.

"You cannot have that happen in the United States of America," McCain said. "People have the right in our country to peacefully demonstrate and they were peacefully demonstrating."

Nine protesters were taken to the hospital after the attack.