Turkey lost the first political battle with the US

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey lost his first major political battle with the Trump administration, which is arming the Syrian Kurds who the Turks consider enemies. The question now is what Mr. Erdogan, a headstrong leader, will do next.

The White House made the move to arm the Kurdish fighters, despite vociferous objections from Turkey, because it considers them an effective military proxy in the fight against the Islamic State.

But doing so comes at a cost. Angering Turkey risks a rupture with an important NATO ally that is being courted by Russia, and could have an unpredictable impact on the battle against the Islamic State and the wars in Syria and Iraq.

Mr. Erdogan and his aides have warned for months about taking more aggressive, though unspecified, actions against Kurdish militants — though in a different stronghold, Iraq. And analysts say such a plan would make some strategic sense.

On Wednesday, Mr. Erdogan’s prime minister, Binali Yildirim, added another warning: that arming the Kurds could have “consequences” for the United States and a “negative result.” He did not go into detail, promising only that Mr. Erdogan would elaborate when he meets President Trump at the White House next week.

Mr. Erdogan also sharply criticized the Trump administration’s decision in remarks quoted by Turkish news media, and said he hoped it would be “reversed as soon as possible.”

Analysts believe Mr. Erdogan could now seek a quid pro quo in return for swallowing the American decision to work ever more closely with the Kurds in Syria.

In return, Mr. Erdogan could seek an American green light for a newly forceful intervention against Turkey’s Kurdish foes in Iraq, the P.K.K.

Experts said that would mostly consist of Turkey increasing its periodic bombing runs on the militants. But in the most extreme case, the Turks could coordinate a ground operation likely carried out by rival Kurdish forces friendly to Turkey, said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

For decades, the P.K.K. has fought an on-and-off insurgency inside Turkey, aided by its bases in northern Iraq. The group has been coordinating lately with Iraqi militias that are backed by Iran, another power that Turkey views as a threat.

“I tend to take the Turkish president at his word,” said Aaron Stein, a Turkey specialist at the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank. “If he keeps telling everybody that he could do something in Iraq, I tend to think he could do something in Iraq.”

Striking in Iraq would accomplish some Turkish goals, several analysts said. While it would do little to prevent the Kurdish autonomous areas inside northeast Syria from consolidating, it would isolate those cantons from Kurdish areas in Iraq. It could stop the Kurds from expanding their power in the region further and from possibly bolstering the Kurdish nationalist movement inside Turkey — Mr. Erdogan’s ultimate worry.

It would also make it harder for Iran, a rival for power in the region whose proxies are friendly with the P.K.K., to keep a continuous corridor of influence stretching from Tehran through Iraq and northern Syria to the Mediterranean.

Underscoring the complexity of alliances in the region, the P.K.K. is a parent organization of the Americans’ newly official Syrian Kurdish partner. The Syrian group, known as the Y.P.G., has used the chaos of war to carve out de facto semiautonomous zones inside Syria.