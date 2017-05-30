Draghi: ECB will not buy Greek bonds until full agreement on Greek debt

Mr Draghi expressed yesterday during a speech at the European Parliament his regret that the last Eurogroup was not able to reach a clear definition on the debt relief measures for Greece, adding that the ECB is waiting for the measures that will make Greek debt sustainable in the long-term in order to decide on Greece’s participation in the QE programme.

Mr. Draghi also said that the ECB and its governing council need the debt sustainability report to evaluate Greece’s debt independently.

Note that the Greek PM also brought down expectations for an agreement at the upcoming Eurogroup, hinting at his intention to seek political solution at the EU summit on 22nd June.