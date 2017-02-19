Forbes: 4 Greeks among the best entrepreneurs

4 Greeks enter the "30 under 30" list of Forbes magazine

Forbes names 4 Greeks among brightest young entrepreneurs worldwide 2017

Forbes magazine has published their list of “30 under 30” for 2017, featuring 600 of the brightest young entrepreneurs. They were chosen from over 15,000 nominees overall. The prestigious American business magazine is well known for their many lists and rankings and they have picked four Greeks in two different categories among their Class of 2017- presenting the brightest young entrepreneurs, breakout talents and change agents in 20 different sectors.

The young Greek high achievers who have been named are:

Christina Karapataki– 30 Under 30- Energy (2017)

Principal, Schlumberger

Karapataki makes venture capital investments on behalf of Schlumberger, the world’s biggest oilfield services company. In recent years she has deployed $9 million in 10 financings of companies including Nantero, Onapsis, 908 Devices and Naturafrac.

Arthur Souritzidis- 30 Under 30- Energy (2017)

CEO, Momentum Solar

In 2010, Souritzidis joined a small New Jersey solar installation company, helped grow revenues to $100 million, and earned himself a 50% share of the business, which he and his partners just relaunched as Momentum Solar.

John Melas-Kyriazi- 30 Under 30- Venture Capital (2017)

Senior Associate, Spark Capital

Melas-Kyriazi dropped out of a Stanford PhD program in 2012 to become one of the first employees at StartX, where he cofounded and managed the Stanford-StartX Fund. He then joined Spark Capital in May 2014, for which he’s a board observer at Andela, Freight Farms and Sidewire.

Steve Anastos- 30 Under 30- Venture Capital (2017)

Principal, Bain Capital Ventures

Anastos joined Bain in 2014 and has worked in the industry since graduating college in 2011. He’s a board observer at mParticle, Jet, HookLogic, Rent The Runway, MediaRadar and 4Moms and has worked on several acquisitions. He also helped bring BUILD.org to NYC, where the non-profit works with 12 schools.

