Crisis, Catharsis, Community: It’s All Greek to Me!

By Michael Berkowitz**, -Huffington Post

Over the past few years, I’ve been troubled by Greece! I take it on faith and undergrad education that rich in culture Greece is where democracy began and took root. . . if you don’t count slaves or women.

But more importantly for our purposes, Greece is the keystone upon which my pension, your 401ks and our stock market precariously rests. As we are warned by the economic commentators, as Greece goes so go Portugal, Italy and Spain. At least that’s what I hear on Bloomberg!

Because of the importance of these questions, I scheduled a trip to Greece. I was sure that if I could see first hand what was going on, I’d be better able to exercise my Greek given democratic rights to protect my economic well being. My budget depended on it. At least that was my Platonic conception! If all else failed, I could always visit the Oracle of Delphi.

Of course, American concern with Greece these days seems based a little less on the quality of its democracy or attractions. We are more magnanimously interested in Greek economic health.

For years we have been hearing about Greece’s fiscal ill health. The problems grew out of the world financial crisis of 2007 through 2009. Greek national debt, ill advised reliance on credit default swaps and structural weakness resulted in loss of confidence particularly among the lending classes.