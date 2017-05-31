Trump’s pro-Saudi, pro-Russia, anti-Europe foreign policy

By Ishaan Tharoor, Washington Post

To state the blindingly obvious: President Trump's European visit did not go well. The reported tidbits of his gruff exchanges with European leaders — combined with images of bemused dignitaries cringing through a series of awkward photo ops — were evidence enough, but the statements that followed the trip confirmed it.

At a Bavarian folk festival on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped a rhetorical bombshell. Given “what I've experienced in recent days,” she said, the days when “we could completely rely on others are over to a certain extent.” Merkel announced it was time for Europeans “to take our fates in our own hands.” And while emphasizing the importance of “friendship” with the United States, she clearly emerged from her various meetings with Trump with a strong conviction: “We have to fight for our own future, as Europeans, for our destiny.” She repeated that line on Tuesday when pressed on the matter by reporters.

Merkel's remarks are likely an indication, wrote German magazine Der Spiegel, “that she is losing hope that she can ever work constructively together with Trump.” After all, the American president used his pulpit at NATO headquarters to scold his European counterparts about not paying their fair share — but specifically did not reaffirm the United States' commitment to defend alliance members if attacked.

And at the Group of Seven summit in Sicily over the weekend, Trump balked at reiterating U.S. support for the 2015 Paris climate accord. That led to a sharp rebuke on Monday from German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who contrasted that impasse with Trump's warm visit to Saudi Arabia and the $110 billion arms deal inked between the two nations.

“Anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk,” said Gabriel. Trump fired back on Tuesday, lashing out at Germany for its supposed unfair trade policies and insufficient defense spending.