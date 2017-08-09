Turkish Dictator Erdogan Is Working To Turn Turkey Into A More Dangerous Version Of Iran

By Yochanan Visser, Western Journalism

Late last month, Turkish journalist and Gatestone Institute analyst Uzay Bulut published a devastating analysis on the current state of affairs in Turkey, which he believes is on its way to becoming another Islamic republic similar to, or even worse than, Iran.

Bulut painted a bleak picture of a country that “seems to be fast-forwarding to be the second — and possibly even a more dangerous version of — the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Turkish journalist concentrated on the internal state of affairs in Turkey, where thousands of journalists have been imprisoned in recent years. Meanwhile, more than 150,000 people have been jailed or lost their jobs since the botched coup, which some believe was a false-flag operation, in July 2016.

Bulut did not mention the harassment of women who refuse to adhere to Islamic dress codes, but did address the creeping Islamization of the Turkish educational system, where lessons on Darwin’s theory of evolution have been replaced with teachings on concept of jihad, and where art and philosophy lessons have been replaced with mandatory courses in “religion, Islamic culture, and morality”.

New schools in Turkey must have two “masjids” (mosques), one each for male and female students, so that they can perform the mandatory Muslim prayers five times a day.

The Erdogan regime has also issued new compulsory school curricula which will educate youngsters about “the fundamentals of ‘tawhid’ (oneness of God) and ‘wahdat’ (Islamic unity) civilization,” according to Bulut, who cited Ismet Yilmaz, the Turkish education minister.

“In eighth grade, jihad will also be taught under the title ‘Struggling on the Path to Allah: Jihad’ under the chapter called ‘Worshipping Allah,'” the Turkish analyst added.

Bulut wrote that “with more Islamization of the Turkish educational system will come the segregation of women and men and the deterioration of women’s rights; more pressure and hostility to non-Muslim communities; more violent anti-Semitism; more anti-Western and anti-Israel bigotry, as well as more sympathy with, and even active participation in, jihad. “

“These developments will automatically create less stability and less safety both in Turkey and throughout the Middle East as well as Europe,” the Turkish analyst concluded.

Bulut’s concerns about the consequences of Turkey’s Islamist stealth revolution for the Middle East and beyond have some merit.

Over the weekend, Turkey’s army started preparations for another incursion in Syria, as the regime of Turkish dictator Tayyip Recep Erdogan is planning to thwart Kurdish autonomy in the three cantons the Syrian Kurds have established along the Turkish border since the Syrian civil war started six years ago. Kurdish media outlets have reported a sharp increase in cross-border attacks by the Turkish army over the past few weeks, after Erdogan vowed he will never allow the establishment of a state in Syrian Kurdistan. The Turkish government has also threatened to invade northern Iraq, where the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, together with the Iranian-backed and predominantly Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi militia, is gearing up for an assault on Tal Afar, the Islamic State’s last stronghold in northern Iraq. Tal Afar, a predominantly Sunni city in northern Iraq, is home to a large Turkmen minority, and Erdogan has said he will not allow the Hashd al-Shaabi or other Shiite militias in Iraq to participate in the assault on ISIS’ last bulwark in the country. At the same time, Erdogan’s regime is intimidating Greece with incursions into Greek airspace, and by harassing Greek aircraft flying in the area of Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, which Erdogan has claimed is an integral part of Turkey. Greece has also fumed at Erdogan’s attempt to convert the sixth-century Hagia Sophia cathedral in Istanbul into a mosque. The cathedral, which is also known under the name Church of Holy Wisdom, was built by the Byzantine emperor Justinian and has been declared a UNESCO heritage site. According to Turkish and Greek media, the Turkish government has recently allowed Muslims to conduct readings of the Quran, as well as mandatory Muslim prayers, in the cathedral. Elsewhere in the Middle East, Erdogan’s regime is meddling in the feud between Qatar and Sunni-Arab countries, which have severed ties with the gas-rich Gulf state and imposed biting sanctions on the Qatari regime for its support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and for its double role in the conflict between Iran and the leading Arab countries. In response to the Arab boycott of Qatar, Erdogan’s government decided to send a regiment of Turkish soldiers to the nation to establish a military base in the tiny country, which is also home to the largest U.S. Army base in the Middle East. Moreover, Israel re-established full diplomatic ties with the regime in Ankara last year, but that didn’t prevent Erdogan from bashing the Jewish state on issues related to the Palestinian Arabs. Turkey’s relationship with Israel deteriorated in July after two Israeli experts exposed Erdogan’s illegal activities in east Jerusalem, where the Turkish dictator is openly supporting Islamist groups, and after Erdogan again meddled in internal Israeli affairs during the Temple Mount crisis, inciting the Muslim masses against Israel. The crisis in bilateral Turkish-Israeli relations was exacerbated after Erdogan called upon Muslims to defend the al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount, and lied about a non-existing ban on Muslim prayer in the mosque that was allegedly imposed by Israel. Last week, the Israel Security Agency (ISA) exposed the existence of a Hamas terrorist ring which operated from Turkey and supported Hamas terrorist cells in the Hebron area in southern Judea. The ring made use of couriers who were dispatched to Israel under the guise of business trips. The couriers transferred more than $200,000 to Hamas’ Hebron command center, where the terrorists directed the so-called Knife Jihad against Israeli Jews.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.