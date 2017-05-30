This is why the West should pay attention to the drama in FYROM

Here’s the background

Macedonia is one of the states that emerged peacefully from the former Yugoslavia, and borders Kosovo, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece and Albania. In 2015, Macedonia’s conservative government was accused of using the national security services to wiretap up to 20,000 people for its own political gain. To defuse the scandal, the European Union stepped in to help the four main political parties — the conservative VMRO-DPMNE, the Social Democrats, and two small ethnic Albanian parties — negotiate next steps. The conservatives Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski — accused of becoming increasingly autocratic — stepped down, and the country held snap elections in December 2016.

However, while the opposition parties gained seats, no party won a clear majority, and for five months negotiations toward electing a prime minister have been extremely heated. On April 27, legislators finally elected a new parliamentary speaker — Talat Xaferi, an ethnic Albanian from the Social Democrats’ coalition. Protesters supporting the nationalist conservatives were so furious that an angry mob broke into the parliament and attacked lawmakers, bloodying the Social Democratic leader Zoran Zaev and injuring 100 others, including MPs and journalists. Nine of the attackers have been convicted; more than 30 others have been charged.

Why should Europe and the world care?

Based on our regional expertise, we can identify several major reasons the world should care about what is happening in Macedonia.

1. Ethnic conflict in the Balkans can be flammable

Demographic estimates for Macedonia are quite dated; there has not been an official census since 2002. But the most recent figures indicate that about 64 percent of the population are ethnic Macedonians (who are Orthodox Christians and speak Macedonian as their native language) and up to 25 percent of the population may be ethnic Albanians (who are traditionally Muslim and speak Albanian in addition to Macedonian).