A Turning Point With Turkey?

The outcome of Trump's meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan carries high stakes for the U.S., Turkey and Syria.

By Stephen J. Flanagan, USNews

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Donald Trump emphasized the positive aspects of bilateral relations after their meeting Tuesday, the most controversial issue on the agenda – Turkey's vehement objections to Trump's decision last week to provide arms and equipment to the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG – remains a point of contention.

While the Turkish government views the YPG as an affiliate of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers Party, the United States sees it as the most capable force in Syria for taking on the Islamic State group. While senior U.S. officials have been prefiguring this decision for some time, Turkish media have suggested that "Obama administration holdovers" had persuaded Trump to make this decision before the visit, out of fear that Erdogan might persuade Trump to change course. On his way to Washington, Erdogan expressed hope that his personal engagement with Trump could resolve the disagreement over arming the YPG and called his visit to Washington "groundbreaking." In his press statement Tuesday, Erdogan said pointedly: "It is absolutely unacceptable" to have the YPG as partners in the region, and that "it's going against a global agreement we reached."

The Turks know that their preferred option – to have the U.S. support a combined assault on Raqqa by the Turkish military and Free Syrian Army forces – will in all likelihood not happen. Nevertheless, Erdoğan made the case against arming the YPG and likely sought assurances that if the arming does proceed, the United States will take concrete steps to help protect Turkey's interests. The Turks' most important security objective in Syria today is to prevent the YPG militias from gaining control of the territory west of the Euphrates River, which would give the YPG control of nearly all of Syrian territory along its southern border. The Turks have a military counterterrorism operation underway in northern Syria designed, in part, to prevent this outcome.