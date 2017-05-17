Will Greece turn the page?
Indeed, drained by years of austerity and high unemployment levels, many Greeks don’t share the sense of optimism. They are still in full survival mode and focused on making ends meet, too tired to protest against the government. Unemployment has come down from its 2013 peak of around 28 percent, but it’s still hovering at 23 percent.
Pro-eurozone consensus
The greatest threat to current improvements remains politics — domestic, as well as European. Despite significant improvements over the years, the relationship between the Syriza government and its EU creditors is one of mistrust.
According to a well-connected journalist, Tsipras has transformed himself from a populist rabble-rouser into a responsible leader. Stournaras, the central banker, also said he is confident that the government “has changed a lot since July 2015,” laying the foundation for sustainable growth.
Mitsotakis has a less favorable view: “Tsipras is a hard-leftist, he is a populist, he will not suddenly turn pro-business and pro-reform.” But if his party governs Greece, he argued that there would be “no political risks down the line” and that the country would offer a good investment opportunity.
Regardless of party politics, Stournaras — who served as finance minister under a New Democracy government in 2012-2014 — suggested that the creditors should look at the broader political transformation of his country and seal the bailout deal, as well as provide a roadmap for debt relief.
“There is a strong political consensus now for remaining in the eurozone,” he said. “The large majority of the political parties in Greece, not only are they pro-euro, but they have voted in parliament appropriate measures to keep Greece in the eurozone as well. … There is less room for populism now.”