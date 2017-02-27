1st international golf tournament in Messinia Greece

    Meet a Muslim: A Cultural Program against Islamophobia

    Καταχωρήθηκε από τον/την loukaskoutsikos on . Δημοσιεύθηκε στο English

    ING Events against Islamophobia and Stereotypes

     

    Educating for cultural literacy and mutual respect     

     

     

     logo 500x100

    Connect with us

    facebook twitter linkedin youtube 

     


    Know Your Neighbor: Multifaith Encounters Helps Americans Learn About and Engage in Interfaith Work
     

    ING's Know Your Neighbor: Multifaith Encounters program is a coalition that brings together some of the most prominent and effective organizations involved in interfaith work, distributing resources and fomenting collaboration. Our webinars in particular allow interfaith organizations to share best practices and inspire other groups to take on similar efforts, helping to expand the reach of interfaith cooperation in the United States. One recent webinar participant had this to say:

    "Thank you for hosting this beautiful panel. I found it informative because it helped me to break the isolation I am experiencing in attempting to do this work in the small community I live in. The webinar was great and practical—loved the emphasis on 'What YOU Can Do'!"

    We hope that you'll take advantage of the webinar recordings below and stay up to date on Know Your Neighbor initiatives. For more information, contact ING's Interfaith Coordinator Kate Chance at Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από τους αυτοματισμούς αποστολέων ανεπιθύμητων μηνυμάτων. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε τη JavaScript για να μπορέσετε να τη δείτε.">'+addy_text50910+'<\/a>'; //--> .

     

    “Meet a Muslim” and Other Ways to Address
    Islamophobia in Your Community


    webinar_meet
     

    In response to rising Islamophobia, “Meet a Muslim” events are now growing in popularity. On February 22nd, ING’s Know Your Neighbor coalition hosted a webinar moderated by ING's Interfaith Coordinator Kate Chance to share ideas, advice, and inspiration for others to host similar events in local communities. We spoke with Mona Haydar, Catherine Orsborn, Moina Shaiq, Shakila Ahmad, and ING Content Director Ameena Jandali. You can access the webinar recording here.


     

    Grounding, Re-Focus, & Living the Best Expressions of our Faiths: Interacting With the Current Political Climate

    grounding_webinar
     

    ING's Know Your Neighbor coalition welcomed a group of incredible faith and community leaders to a webinar exploring how prayer and contemplative practices can help us live the best expressions of our faiths. ING's Interfaith Coordinator Kate Chance facilitated the panel, and we heard from Jer Swigart, Co-Founding Director of The Global Immersion Project, Tarek El-Messidi, Founding Director of CelebrateMercy, Rabbi David Jaffe, Founding Director of the Kirva Institute, and Dr. Ji Hyang Padma from the California Institute for Human Science. To stay on top of future Know Your Neighbor webinars, sign up at our site.
     

    support_button

     

    Other Upcoming ING Events


    Multifaith Panel: Living the Faith
    Friday, February 24th
    Jewish Family and Children's Services, San Francisco CA

    Getting to Know American Muslims and Their Faith
    Saturday, February 25th
    St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Pacifica CA

    Panel on Islamophobia for Healthcare Professionals
    Tuesday, February 28th
    San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco CA

    Religious Pluralism and Youth Issues
    Tuesday, February 28th
    The Bill Wilson Center, Santa Clara CA

    Webinar for Muslim Parents: Resources on Islam and Preventing Teasing and Bullying
    Friday, March 3rd
    ING Office, San Jose CA

    Sanctuary and Solidarity
    Sunday, March 5th
    St. Jude's Episcopal Church, Cupertino CA

    Peninsula JCC Series: Contemporary Issues Affecting US Muslims
    Wednesday, March 8th
    Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA

    American Muslims and Current Events
    Saturday, March 11th
    Congregation Kol Emeth, Palo Alto CA

    Muslims in America in Light of the Trump Presidency
    Sunday, March 12th
    St. Luke's Episcopal Church, San Francisco CA

    Islamophobia and Its Impact: Islam and Women, Jihad, and Sharia
    Monday, March 13th
    Villambrosa Retreat Center, Menlo Park CA

    Peninsula JCC Series: Muslim Contributions to Civilization
    Wednesday, March 15th
    Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA
     

    Muslim Women Beyond the Stereotypes
    Saturday, March 18th
    Christ Lutheran Church, El Cerrito CA


    Muslim-Jewish Cooking Series
    Sunday, March 19th
    Congregation Shir Hadash, Los Gatos CA
     

    Peninsula JCC Series: Muslim Women Beyond the Stereotypes
    Wednesday, March 22nd
    Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA

    Interfaith Panel: Textual and Non-textual Sources Regarding Abortion
    Wednesday, March 22nd
    Lehrhaus Judaica - David Brower Center, Berkeley CA

    Peninsula JCC Series: Geopolitical Issues Affecting Muslims
    Wednesday, March 29th
    Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA

    Interfaith Panel: Living the Faith
    Monday, April 3rd
    San Jose State University, San Jose CA

    Muslims and the Modern World Today: Basic Beliefs and Practices
    Tuesday, May 9th
    Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA

    North American Pluralism and Abrahamic Religions Seminar
    Thursday, May 11th
    Holy Cross College, Rome, Italy

    Muslims and the Modern World Today: Muhammad, the Qur'an, and the Hadith
    Tuesday, May 16th
    Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA

    Muslims and the Modern World Today: Muslim Women
    Tuesday, May 23rd
    Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA

    Muslims and the Modern World Today: Various Groups and Religious Hierarchy in Islam
    Tuesday, May 30th
    Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA

    Muslims and the Modern World Today: Sources of Islamophobia and Stereotyping of Muslims
    Tuesday, June 6th
    Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA

     

