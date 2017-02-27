Meet a Muslim: A Cultural Program against Islamophobia

|
Know Your Neighbor: Multifaith Encounters Helps Americans Learn About and Engage in Interfaith Work
ING's Know Your Neighbor: Multifaith Encounters program is a coalition that brings together some of the most prominent and effective organizations involved in interfaith work, distributing resources and fomenting collaboration. Our webinars in particular allow interfaith organizations to share best practices and inspire other groups to take on similar efforts, helping to expand the reach of interfaith cooperation in the United States. One recent webinar participant had this to say:
"Thank you for hosting this beautiful panel. I found it informative because it helped me to break the isolation I am experiencing in attempting to do this work in the small community I live in. The webinar was great and practical—loved the emphasis on 'What YOU Can Do'!"
We hope that you'll take advantage of the webinar recordings below and stay up to date on Know Your Neighbor initiatives. For more information, contact ING's Interfaith Coordinator Kate Chance at Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από τους αυτοματισμούς αποστολέων ανεπιθύμητων μηνυμάτων. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε τη JavaScript για να μπορέσετε να τη δείτε.">'+addy_text50910+'<\/a>';
//-->
.
“Meet a Muslim” and Other Ways to Address
Islamophobia in Your Community
In response to rising Islamophobia, “Meet a Muslim” events are now growing in popularity. On February 22nd, ING’s Know Your Neighbor coalition hosted a webinar moderated by ING's Interfaith Coordinator Kate Chance to share ideas, advice, and inspiration for others to host similar events in local communities. We spoke with Mona Haydar, Catherine Orsborn, Moina Shaiq, Shakila Ahmad, and ING Content Director Ameena Jandali. You can access the webinar recording here.
Grounding, Re-Focus, & Living the Best Expressions of our Faiths: Interacting With the Current Political Climate
Other Upcoming ING Events
Multifaith Panel: Living the Faith
Friday, February 24th
Jewish Family and Children's Services, San Francisco CA
Getting to Know American Muslims and Their Faith
Saturday, February 25th
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Pacifica CA
Panel on Islamophobia for Healthcare Professionals
Tuesday, February 28th
San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco CA
Religious Pluralism and Youth Issues
Tuesday, February 28th
The Bill Wilson Center, Santa Clara CA
Webinar for Muslim Parents: Resources on Islam and Preventing Teasing and Bullying
Friday, March 3rd
ING Office, San Jose CA
Sanctuary and Solidarity
Sunday, March 5th
St. Jude's Episcopal Church, Cupertino CA
Peninsula JCC Series: Contemporary Issues Affecting US Muslims
Wednesday, March 8th
Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA
American Muslims and Current Events
Saturday, March 11th
Congregation Kol Emeth, Palo Alto CA
Muslims in America in Light of the Trump Presidency
Sunday, March 12th
St. Luke's Episcopal Church, San Francisco CA
Islamophobia and Its Impact: Islam and Women, Jihad, and Sharia
Monday, March 13th
Villambrosa Retreat Center, Menlo Park CA
Peninsula JCC Series: Muslim Contributions to Civilization
Wednesday, March 15th
Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA
Peninsula JCC Series: Muslim Women Beyond the Stereotypes
Wednesday, March 22nd
Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA
Interfaith Panel: Textual and Non-textual Sources Regarding Abortion
Wednesday, March 22nd
Lehrhaus Judaica - David Brower Center, Berkeley CA
Peninsula JCC Series: Geopolitical Issues Affecting Muslims
Wednesday, March 29th
Peninsula JCC, Foster City CA
Interfaith Panel: Living the Faith
Monday, April 3rd
San Jose State University, San Jose CA
Muslims and the Modern World Today: Basic Beliefs and Practices
Tuesday, May 9th
Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA
North American Pluralism and Abrahamic Religions Seminar
Thursday, May 11th
Holy Cross College, Rome, Italy
Muslims and the Modern World Today: Muhammad, the Qur'an, and the Hadith
Tuesday, May 16th
Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA
Muslims and the Modern World Today: Muslim Women
Tuesday, May 23rd
Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA
Muslims and the Modern World Today: Various Groups and Religious Hierarchy in Islam
Tuesday, May 30th
Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA
Muslims and the Modern World Today: Sources of Islamophobia and Stereotyping of Muslims
Tuesday, June 6th
Santa Clara University, Santa Clara CA