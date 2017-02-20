1st international golf tournament in Messinia Greece

Costa Navarino: promoting golf tourism and to the development of the sport in Greece

Messinia Pro-Am: Participants from 13 countries!

Athens, February 20th, 2017. Everything’s ready for the 1st international golf tournament Messinia Pro-Am, organized by Costa Navarino, which aims at contributing to the promotion of golf tourism and to the development of the sport in Greece.

Top professional and amateur golfers from the following 13 countries will participate in the event: Great Britain, France, Germany, Russia, Portugal, Norway, Belgium, Holland, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria, Romania andGreece. The participants are welcomed in The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and will compete at the two award-winning signature golf courses,The Dunes Courseand The Bay Coursefrom February 21st to February 24th 2017.

In addition to the awards of the 1st Messinia Pro-Am top pro-athlete and top-team further awards will be given in special category winners. Moreover, all participants will receive special souvenir gifts of the tournament, as well as traditional local products that have kindly been provided by Messinia Pro-Am sponsors.

New last additions to Messinia Pro-Am sponsors!

Athens International Airport (AIA) has beenadded among the official sponsors of the tournament, while Heineken and Ford Motor Hellas are the newofficial supporters and Hyas, thenatural mineral water, is a new helper.

AEGEANis the official airline partner and member of the global airline alliance, STAR ALLIANCE and Louxis the official sponsor, and the largest soft drinks and juices company in Greece.

Vodafone, Poseidonia, MyTransferand CU BOX will equally support the tournament as official sponsors. The company J.VOURAKIS SONS EE, official supporterhas crafted the golfers’ prizes. METAXA, Kyvernitis Traveland ΤοmTom Sportsare also official supporters. Helpers of the tournament are Kalamata Papadimitriou, the brands Stolichnaya and Fever-Tree, Predaris with the Cu Wrap brand and Dimiourgies.

The 1st Messinia Pro-Am is organized under the auspices of thePGAs of Europe, thePGA of Greece, the Hellenic Golf Federation and theHellenic Olympic Academy.

New Promo Video: https://youtu.be/m8Zbk080Spg

Website:messiniaproam.costanavarino.com

Hashtag: #messiniaproam