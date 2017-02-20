Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Israel's game with Trump

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

The future of "Turkish Stream"

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

    Where do Greeks live around the world?

    Καταχωρήθηκε από τον/την loukaskoutsikos on . Δημοσιεύθηκε στο English

    Over 5 million people of Greek origin are living in 140 countries around the globe

    Countries with the most Greeks around the globe

    According to estimates by the General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad (GSGA), over 5 million people of Greek origin are living in 140 countries around the globe. The US has the lion’s share of people of Greek descent living outside the geographical borders of the motherland, with approximately 3 million, while the European continent has 1 million (including the former Soviet states).

    Approximately 700,000 are estimated to live in Australia, while a Canada (350,000), Asia-Africa (100,000) and South America (60,000) complete the list. In Europe, around 450,000 are estimated to live in Germany, with the UK coming in a close second with 400,000. Greeks in Russia (98,000) and the Ukraine (90,000) also have a strong presence.

    Australia and the US seem to have taken in a large portion of “new” Greeks since the economic crisis started, according to estimates and available data, with the prior accepting a flow of approximately 9,000 people per year since 2010, with the US receiving 6,340 Greeks on a residence visa. 12,000 Greeks have moved to the Netherlands, according to data collected by the Greek community in Holland since 2010, while the UK has also accepted around 55,000 based on the National Insurance Number.

    Source

