Olympia Kyriopoulos: another fellow Greek in space!

Ready to fulfill her dreams!

Greek woman candidate to become an astronaut

Olympia Kyriopoulos is ready to realize her life dream since a little girl, to become an astronaut! The 35-year will take part in a space mission initiative organized by a German company. If selected she will be the first Greek woman astronaut to travel in space!

She applied to the German HE SPACE company that started the initiative of the ten-day space mission and ultimately is among the 86 women candidates of the 420 total that had applied.

She speaks seven foreign languages and has studied mechanical engineering, with a PhD where she studied the conditions of zero gravity. Olympia has a Greek father and a mother from Poland, grew up in Germany and now lives in Zurich and deals with the supporting structure of satellites.

