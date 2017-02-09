NATO-UN meeting for Children and Armed Conflict

Ms. Gottemoeller together with Ms. Zerrougui will attend the International Conference on Children and Armed Conflict

NATO Deputy Secretary General to meet with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (SRSG) for Children and Armed Conflict

The NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Rose Gottemoeller, will meet with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General (SRSG) for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Leila Zerrougui at the Palais d’Egmont on Friday, 10 February 2017.

Ms. Gottemoeller together with Ms. Zerrougui will attend the International Conference on Children and Armed Conflict hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium at Palais d’Egmont with the presence of Her Royal Highness Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The Deputy Secretary General will deliver some remarks on that occasion which will be available on the NATO website after the event.

Still images of the event will be available on the NATO website.









Rencontre de la secrétaire générale déléguée de l'OTAN avec la représentante spéciale du secrétaire général de l'ONU pour le sort des enfants en temps de conflit armé



Le vendredi 10 février 2017, la secrétaire générale déléguée de l'OTAN, Mme Rose Gottemoeller, rencontrera au palais d'Egmont la représentante spéciale du secrétaire général de l'ONU pour le sort des enfants en temps de conflit armé, Mme Leila Zerrougui.

Ensemble, elles participeront à la conférence internationale sur le sort des enfants dans les conflits armés qui se tiendra au même endroit en présence de Sa Majesté la reine Mathilde de Belgique. Cette conférence est organisée par le ministère belge des Affaires étrangères.

La secrétaire générale déléguée prononcera une brève allocution, dont le texte sera publié sur le site web de l'OTAN après la conférence.

Des photos seront mises en ligne sur ce même site web.