Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Canadian senators campaigning for the recognition of the Pontian Greek Genocide

Senators Pana Merchant and…

Israel's game with Trump

Israel's game with Trump

Trump's “new era”…

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Turkey R. T. Erdogan

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Tα πρώτα διατάγματα του Τραμπ αλλάζουν τα δεδομένα

Πιστός στο προεκλογικό "συμβόλαιό του με τους…

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump vs Erdogan: the IMbalance of power and the ongoing battle

Trump may…

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Priebus: I'd love to see the day that the President of theUntied States shows up in Constantinople, at the Patriarchate

Remarks by White House Chief…

The future of "Turkish Stream"

The future of "Turkish Stream"

Russia…

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Trump is facing its most significant test days before taking office

Will he succeed as a…

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

The Trump agenda on Russia: A former diplomat reveals the secrets

Is Trump…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

﻿
  • PDF
    • Εκτύπωση

    A Greek-American is the first Female President of American University

    Καταχωρήθηκε από τον/την loukaskoutsikos on . Δημοσιεύθηκε στο News

    Sylvia Mathews Burwell sets an example for the future

    Greek-American Sylvia Mathews Burwell to Become First Female President of American University

    Sylvia Mathews Burwell, a Greek-American whose grandparents came from Greece, is to be the first female president of American University for her term, which begins on June 1, 2017. Burwell has experience in an administrative role in education. From 2014 until the end of President Obama’s second term, she served as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. Prior to that, she was the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. She is to be American University’s 15th President and of those, she is the only woman.

    In a statement, American University announced, “On behalf of the American University Board of Trustees, we are pleased to introduce Sylvia Mathews Burwell as American University’s 15th president. Burwell will assume her responsibilities on June 1, 2017, when President Neil Kerwin steps down, after more than a decade of outstanding service in the role.”

    The statement also went on to describe how her leadership experience is an asset to the position. The statement says, “An accomplished senior government official and global foundation executive, Burwell is a leader of immense character and vision, known for her rigor of thought and laser-like focus on mission. A Rhodes Scholar, she possesses an inherent intellectual curiosity that she has applied to push the boundaries of knowledge in order to address complex problems.”

    She has said that she is honored to take on the role of the university’s first female president. She said, “My family and I are honored and excited to become a part of this vibrant AU community.” Burwell has also said that she is excited for the opportunity to serve. According to the statement released by the AU Board of Trustees, she said, “I welcome the opportunity to help AU expand its scholarly influence, enhance the student experience, and be a model for inclusion and innovation at a time when these ideals are vitally important.”

    All four of Burwell’s grandparents were Greek immigrants. She married a lawyer, Stephen Burwell, in 2005 and the pair have two children.

    Source

    Σύνδεση