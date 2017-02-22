Is Trump media's enemy No1?

Truthout is committed to bringing you the latest news on wrongdoing and bad policy from the White House

Who Is the Enemy of the Media?

As the Trump administration enters its second month, it has taken the executive branch of the US government into open warfare with the media -- or rather, any part of the media that does not toe the line.

In a bitter irony, President Trump and his surrogates have branded the mainstream media as "fake news" and "the enemy of the American people," not for their legitimate failings but for the times when the media have actually tried to do their job.

Real journalism is, of course, not the enemy of the people -- nor is it even the enemy of any particular party or individual. It is the enemy of injustice, corruption, oppression and deceit.That's the stance Truthout takes: If that puts us in conflict with those in charge, then so be it. This has been our policy for as long as we’ve existed, no matter who was president. We cannot bow to any institution, politician or corporation, no matter how powerful, in our pursuit of the truth.

Truthout is committed to bringing you the latest news on wrongdoing and bad policy from the White House, not to mention statehouses and corporate boardrooms across the country, while keeping you up-to-date on the efforts of those who are resisting.

