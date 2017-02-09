Στο Hollywood το βραβείο Ευρωπαϊκού Κινηματογράφου

Οι κορυφαίες ταινίες του Ευρωπαϊκού Κινηματογράφου στα βραβεία Όσκαρ

Το Βραβείο LUX πάει στα Όσκαρ

Βρείτε παρακάτω ανακοίνωση Τύπου στα αγγλικά:

The LUX Prize goes to the Oscars

It’s time to celebrate! Both LUX Prize titles Toni Erdmann by Maren Ade and My Life as a Courgette by Claude Barras have been nominated for the Oscars. The former, the brilliant 2016 LUX Prize winner, has made it to the Best Foreign-Language Film category, while the latter, the heart-warming 2016 LUX Prize finalist, is nominated in the Best Animation Film category.

Ade’s success will be vying for the highly-coveted statuette against Danish entry Land of Mine by Martin Zandvliet, Swedish title A Man Called Ove by Hannes Holm, Iranian submission The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi, and Australian entry Tanna by Bentley Dean and Martin Butler. Toni Erdmann has being receiving accolades all over North America ever since it had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, back in September 2016. The film was released in the United States on 25 December, through one of the biggest industry players, Sony Pictures Classics, which is taking it all across the country’s theatres until April. The Oscars will definitely push the visibility and availability of Toni Erdmannon the other side of the pond, as the distribution company has plans to release it in a huge number of theatres right after the ceremony (check out the information here).

On the other hand, My Life as a Courgette will fight for the award for Best Animation Film, alongside French-Japanese-Belgian co-production The Red Turtle by Michael Dudok de Wit and US titles Kubo and the Two Strings by Travis Knight, Vaiana by John Musker, Ron Clements, Don Hall and Chris Williams and Zootopia by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush. Claude Barras’ film has been acquired by North American distributor GKIDS, before making its North American premiere also at the Toronto International Film Festival, in the TIFF Kids section. GKIDS has successfully managed to achieve a nomination for the film, which will now visit the Sundance Film Festival as the only European title in the Kids section, and will be commercially released in the United States on 24 February.

It is worth noting that both films were pre-selected for the Best Foreign-Language Film category (read news). The Oscars ceremony will be held on 26 February, 2017, in Los Angeles. Don’t miss it!