Ανεπιθύμητος ο Soros στην Ουγγαρία

Η κυβέρνηση της Ουγγαρίας κυρήσει τον πόλεμο απέναντι στις οργανώσει του Soros

Ὑπὸ διωγμὸν ὁ Soros στὴν Οὐγγαρία

Ἡ Οὐγγαρία, ἡ πατρὶς τοῦ Σόρος (γιὰ τὴν ἀκρίβεια ἡ μισή!!!), ξεκινᾶ πόλεμο μαζύ του, καθὼς ἐπίσης καὶ μὲ τὶς Μ.Κ.Ο. ποὺ χρηματοδοτεῖ κι ἐλέγχει!!!

Hungary has had enough. The nation’s government has declared a battle against organizations funded by George Soros, calling for transparency within foreign-backed NGOs operating in the country. The move has already been condemned by Brussels, but Budapest has long refused to tow the EU line – on refugees, ties with Russia, and other issues. Can Hungary continue to put its own interests above those proclaimed to be common European interests? We ask Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

