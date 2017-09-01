Ταξιδιωτική οδηγία του State Department για τον κίνδυνο τρομοκρατικών επιθέσεων στην Ευρώπη
Τίθεται σε ισχύ μέχρι τις 30 Νοεμβρίου
Μια νέα ταξιδιωτική οδηγία για την Ευρώπη εξέδωσε χθες το Αμερικανικό υπουργείο Εξωτερικών όπου ενημερώνει τους πολίτες ότι οι πρόσφατες επιθέσεις σε Γαλλία, Ρωσία, Σουηδία, Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, Ισπανία και Φινλανδία καταδεικνύουν ότι το Ισλαμικό Κράτος, η Αλ-Κάιντα και οι συνεργάτες τους έχουν την ικανότητα να εκτελέσουν τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις στην Ευρώπη.
Σύμφωνα με το State Department "παρά το γεγονός ότι οι τοπικές κυβερνήσεις συνεχίζουν τις αντιτρομοκρατικές επιχειρήσεις εξακολουθούμε να είμαστε ανήσυχοι για το ενδεχόμενο μελλοντικών τρομοκρατικών επιθέσεων".
Επιπλέον κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς πολίτες να είναι προσεκτικοί για το ενδεχόμενο οι τρομοκράτες να προχωρήσουν σε επιθέσεις με ελάχιστη ή καθόλου προειδοποίηση.
Όπως αναφέρει η ανακοίνωση οι τρομοκράτες "αρέσκονται" σε τουριστικές τοποθεσίες, στους κόμβους μεταφοράς, στις αγορές, στα εμπορικά κέντρα και στις τοπικές κυβερνητικές εγκαταστάσεις.
Επιπλέον, ξενοδοχεία, κλαμπ, εστιατόρια, χώροι λατρείας, πάρκα, εκδηλώσεις που συγκεντρώνουν μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον, εκπαιδευτικά ιδρύματα και αεροδρόμια παραμένουν υψηλά στη λίστα για πιθανές επιθέσεις.
Η ταξιδιωτική οδηγία έχει ως εξής:
The Department of State alerts U.S. citizens to the continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout Europe. This travel alert expires on November 30, 2017.
Recent, widely reported incidents in France, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Finland demonstrate that the Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham (ISIS or Da’esh), al-Qa’ida, and their affiliates have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe. While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks. U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning.
Extremists continue to focus on tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities as viable targets. In addition, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, high-profile events, educational institutions, airports, and other soft targets remain priority locations for possible attacks. U.S. citizens should exercise additional vigilance in these and similar locations.
Terrorists persist in employing a variety of tactics, including firearms, explosives, using vehicles as ramming devices, and sharp-edged weapons that are difficult to detect prior to an attack.
If you are traveling between countries in Europe, please check the website of a U.S. embassy or consulate in your destination country for any recent security messages. Review security information from local officials, who are responsible for the safety and security of all visitors to their host country. U.S. citizens should also:
- Follow the instructions of local authorities. Monitor media and local information sources and factor updated information into personal travel plans and activities.
- Be prepared for additional security screening and unexpected disruptions.
- Stay in touch with your family members, and ensure they know how to reach you in the event of an emergency.
- Have an emergency plan of action ready.
- Register in our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).
We continue to work closely with our European partners and allies on the threat from international terrorism. Information is routinely shared between the United States and our key partners to disrupt terrorist plotting, identify and take action against potential operatives, and strengthen our defenses against potential threats.
For further information:
- See the Department of State's travel website for the Worldwide Caution, Travel Warnings, Travel Alerts, and Country Specific Information.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).
- Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.