    BILDERBERG 2017 : ΠΑΠΑΛΕΞΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ (TITAN) & ΠΑΠΑΧΕΛΑΣ ( ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΗ) ΑΠΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

    ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΝΑΛΥΤΙΚΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΤΗΝ ΛΙΣΤΑ ΤΩΝ ΣΥΜΜΕΤΕΧΟΝΤΩΝ ΑΝΑ ΧΩΡΑ. ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΟΙΟΙ ΠΑΝΕ ΑΠΟ ΗΠΑ!

    2017 BILDERBERG MEETING

    Chantilly VA, USA 1-4 June


    CHAIRMAN
    Castries, Henri de (FRA), Former Chairman and CEO, AXA; President of Institut Montaigne

     

    PARTICIPANTS

    Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

    Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Chair, National Infrastructure Commission

    Agius, Marcus (GBR), Chairman, PA Consulting Group

    Akyol, Mustafa (TUR), Senior Visiting Fellow, Freedom Project at Wellesley College

    Alstadheim, Kjetil B. (NOR), Political Editor, Dagens Næringsliv

    Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

    Arnaut, José Luis (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut

    Barroso, José M. Durão (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International

    Bäte, Oliver (DEU), CEO, Allianz SE

    Baumann, Werner (DEU), Chairman, Bayer AG

    Baverez, Nicolas (FRA), Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

    Benko, René (AUT), Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board, SIGNA Holding GmbH

    Berner, Anne-Catherine (FIN), Minister of Transport and Communications

    Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Executive Chairman, Banco Santander

    Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), President and CEO, Norsk Hydro ASA

    Brennan, John O. (USA), Senior Advisor, Kissinger Associates Inc.

    Bsirske, Frank (DEU), Chairman, United Services Union

    Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA

    Bunn, M. Elaine (USA), Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

    Burns, William J. (USA), President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

    Çakiroglu, Levent (TUR), CEO, Koç Holding A.S.

    Çamlibel, Cansu (TUR), Washington DC Bureau Chief, Hürriyet Newspaper

    Cebrián, Juan Luis (ESP), Executive Chairman, PRISA and El País

    Clemet, Kristin (NOR), CEO, Civita

    Cohen, David S. (USA), Former Deputy Director, CIA

    Collison, Patrick (USA), CEO, Stripe

    Cotton, Tom (USA), Senator

    Cui, Tiankai (CHN), Ambassador to the United States

    Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), CEO, Axel Springer SE

    Elkann, John (ITA), Chairman, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

    Enders, Thomas (DEU), CEO, Airbus SE

    Federspiel, Ulrik (DNK), Group Executive, Haldor Topsøe Holding A/S

    Ferguson, Jr., Roger W. (USA), President and CEO, TIAA

    Ferguson, Niall (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

    Gianotti, Fabiola (ITA), Director General, CERN

    Gozi, Sandro (ITA), State Secretary for European Affairs

    Graham, Lindsey (USA), Senator

    Greenberg, Evan G. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Chubb Group

    Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel Investment Group, LLC

    Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor "Otto e mezzo", La7 TV

    Guindos, Luis de (ESP), Minister of Economy, Industry and Competiveness

    Haines, Avril D. (USA), Former Deputy National Security Advisor

    Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University

    Hamers, Ralph (NLD), Chairman, ING Group

    Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation

    Hennis-Plasschaert, Jeanine (NLD), Minister of Defence, The Netherlands

    Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

    Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn and Partner, Greylock

    Houghton, Nicholas (GBR), Former Chief of Defence

    Ischinger, Wolfgang (INT), Chairman, Munich Security Conference

    Jacobs, Kenneth M. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Lazard

    Johnson, James A. (USA), Chairman, Johnson Capital Partners

    Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC

    Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

    Kengeter, Carsten (DEU), CEO, Deutsche Börse AG

    Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

    Klatten, Susanne (DEU), Managing Director, SKion GmbH

    Kleinfeld, Klaus (USA), Former Chairman and CEO, Arconic

    Knot, Klaas H.W. (NLD), President, De Nederlandsche Bank

    Koç, Ömer M. (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

    Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

    Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR

    Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

    Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

    Lagarde, Christine (INT), Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

    Lenglet, François (FRA), Chief Economics Commentator, France 2

    Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group

    Liddell, Christopher (USA), Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Initiatives

    Lööf, Annie (SWE), Party Leader, Centre Party

    Mathews, Jessica T. (USA), Distinguished Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

    McAuliffe, Terence (USA), Governor of Virginia

    McKay, David I. (CAN), President and CEO, Royal Bank of Canada

    McMaster, H.R. (USA), National Security Advisor

    Micklethwait, John (INT), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

    Minton Beddoes, Zanny (INT), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

    Molinari, Maurizio (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, La Stampa

    Monaco, Lisa (USA), Former Homeland Security Officer

    Morneau, Bill (CAN), Minister of Finance

    Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

    Murtagh, Gene M. (IRL), CEO, Kingspan Group plc

    Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD)

    Noonan, Peggy (USA), Author and Columnist, The Wall Street Journal

    O'Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

    Osborne, George (GBR), Editor, London Evening Standard

    Papahelas, Alexis (GRC), Executive Editor, Kathimerini Newspaper

    Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, Titan Cement Co.

    Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

    Pind, Søren (DNK), Minister for Higher Education and Science

    Puga, Benoît (FRA), Grand Chancellor of the Legion of Honor and Chancellor of the National Order of Merit

    Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times

    Reisman, Heather M. (CAN), Chair and CEO, Indigo Books & Music Inc.

    Rivera Díaz, Albert (ESP), President, Ciudadanos Party

    Rosén, Johanna (SWE), Professor in Materials Physics, Linköping University

    Ross, Wilbur L. (USA), Secretary of Commerce

    Rubenstein, David M. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The Carlyle Group

    Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chair, Council on Foreign Relations and Former Treasury Secretary

    Ruoff, Susanne (CHE), CEO, Swiss Post

    Rutten, Gwendolyn (BEL), Chair, Open VLD

    Sabia, Michael (CAN), CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

    Sawers, John (GBR), Chairman and Partner, Macro Advisory Partners

    Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Deputy Assistant to the President, National Security Council

    Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chairman, Alphabet Inc.

    Schneider-Ammann, Johann N. (CHE), Federal Councillor, Swiss Confederation

    Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

    Severgnini, Beppe (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, 7-Corriere della Sera

    Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Senior Fellow, Harvard University

    Slat, Boyan (NLD), CEO and Founder, The Ocean Cleanup

    Spahn, Jens (DEU), Parliamentary State Secretary and Federal Ministry of Finance

    Stephenson, Randall L. (USA), Chairman and CEO, AT&T

    Stern, Andrew (USA), President Emeritus, SEIU and Senior Fellow, Economic Security Project

    Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

    Summers, Lawrence H. (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

    Tertrais, Bruno (FRA), Deputy Director, Fondation pour la recherche stratégique

    Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

    Topsøe, Jakob Haldor (DNK), Chairman, Haldor Topsøe Holding A/S

    Ülgen, Sinan (TUR), Founding and Partner, Istanbul Economics

    Vance, J.D. (USA), Author and Partner, Mithril

    Wahlroos, Björn (FIN), Chairman, Sampo Group, Nordea Bank, UPM-Kymmene Corporation

    Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

    Walter, Amy (USA), Editor, The Cook Political Report

    Weston, Galen G. (CAN), CEO and Executive Chairman, Loblaw Companies Ltd and George Weston Companies

    White, Sharon (GBR), Chief Executive, Ofcom

    Wieseltier, Leon (USA), Isaiah Berlin Senior Fellow in Culture and Policy, The Brookings Institution

    Wolf, Martin H. (INT), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

    Wolfensohn, James D. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Wolfensohn & Company

    Wunsch, Pierre (BEL), Vice-Governor, National Bank of Belgium

    Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Turner International

    Zients, Jeffrey D. (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council

    Zoellick, Robert B. (USA), Non-Executive Chairman, AllianceBernstein L.P.

     

    STEERING COMMITTEE

     

    CHAIRMAN
    Castries, Henri de (FRA), Former Chairman and CEO, AXA; President of Institut Montaigne


    Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Treasurer, Bilderberg Meetings; Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

    Agius, Marcus (GBR), Chairman,  PA Consulting Group

    Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

    Barroso, José M. Durão (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International

    Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), CEO, Artemis

    Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Executive Chairman, Banco Santander

    Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), President and CEO, Norsk Hydro ASA

    Elkann, John (ITA), Chairman, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

    Enders, Thomas (DEU), CEO, Airbus SE

    Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV

    Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University; Chairman SBM

    Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation

    Jacobs, Kenneth M. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Lazard

    Johnson, James A. (USA), Chairman, Johnson Capital Partners

    Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

    Kleinfeld, Klaus (USA), Former Chairman and CEO, Arconic  

    Koç, Ömer M.  (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

    Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), President, American Friends of Bilderberg; Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

    Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

    Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group

    Mundie, Craig J. (USA), Principal, Mundie & Associates

    O'Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

    Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, Titan Cement Co.

    Reisman, Heather M. (CAN), Chair and CEO, Indigo Books & Music Inc.

    Sawers, John (GBR), Chairman and Partner,  Macro Advisory Partners

    Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chairman, Alphabet Inc.

    Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

    Thiel, Peter A. (USA), President, Thiel Capital

    Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

    Zoellick, Robert B. (USA), Non-Executive Chairman, AllianceBernstein L.P.

     

