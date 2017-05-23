Ταξιδιωτική οδηγία του Foreign Office για την Ελλάδα

Εξεδόθη στις 19 Μαΐου, με το τελευταίο update να αποσύρει τις προειδοποιήσεις για τις απεργίες στην Αθήνα-

Ταξιδιωτική οδηγία εξέδωσε το Foreign Office, με την οποία προειδοποιεί τους βρετανούς τουρίστες που ετοιμάζονται να επισκεφθούν την Ελλάδα για τις… διαδηλώσεις που θα βρουν στην Αθήνα (αλλά και αλλού).

Η ταξιδιωτική αυτή οδηγία έρχεται την ώρα που αναμένεται έκρηξη αφίξεων στον τουρισμό για το καλοκαίρι και το βρετανικό υπουργείο Εξωτερικών την εξέδωσε επειδή υπολογίζει πως θα υπάρξουν διαδηλώσεις λόγω των πρόσφατων μέτρων που ψήφισε η Βουλή των Ελλήνων.

Σε άλλο σημείο της οδηγίας αναφέρεται πως δεν αποκλείεται και ο κίνδυνος τρομοκρατικών επιθέσεων, ενώ γίνεται αναφορά και στον εκρηκτικό μηχανισμό που εξερράγη στις 19 Απριλίου έξω από το υποκατάστημα της Eurobank. Επιπλέον γίνεται αναφορά και στη «δραματική», όπως τη χαρακτηρίζει, αύξηση των μεταναστών, η οποία όμως, όπως επισημαίνεται, προς το παρόν δεν έχει δημιουργήσει προβλήματα στους Βρετανούς.

Τέλος, το βρετανικό υπουργείο Εξωτερικών κάνει αναφορά και στα capital controls και δίνει οδηγίες στους Βρετανούς για τους τρόπους με τους οποίους θα πραγματοποιήσουν τις συναλλαγές τους στην Ελλάδα. Εδώ μπορεί να έχουμε ξεχάσει τα capital controls, οι Βρετανοί όμως όχι.

Διαβάστε τι ακριβώς επισημαίνεται στην οδηγία με ημερομηνία 19 Μαΐου

Still current at: 23 May 2017

Updated: 19 May 2017

Latest update: Summary - removal of advice about specific strike action in Greece affecting public services, ferries and airports.

There will be no change to the rights and status of EU nationals living in the UK, nor UK nationals living in the EU, while the UK remains in the EU.

There are regular strikes, sometimes called at short notice that can cause disruption to public transport (including air travel and ports), as well as road networks and borders.

Demonstrations take place regularly in central Athens, and have also taken place in other towns and cities. There may also be demonstrations in reaction to developments in Greece’s negotiations with its international creditors. You should avoid all demonstrations and follow the advice given by local security authorities. See Major pre-planned strikes and demonstrations

The currency of Greece is the euro. When travelling outside the UK you should take more than one means of payment with you (cash, debit card, credit card).

Greece imposed capital controls on 28 June 2015 and there are still restrictions on some banking services in Greece. The Greek government continues to limit withdrawals using cards issued by Greek banks to €60 per day. These daily amounts can be withdrawn cumulatively on a weekly (€420) or fortnightly (€840) basis.

You can withdraw cash using your UK card up to the daily limit imposed by the Greek banking system (usually €600), or the daily limit imposed by your card issuer - whichever is the lower amount. The system for paying with debit and credit cards for retail transactions continues to function.

There are no restrictions on taking unspent euros out of Greece at the end of your stay.

In 2015 and 2016, there was a dramatic increase in the number of migrants and refugees arriving on Greek islands, including Lesvos, Kos and Samos, and seeking to continue their journey via Greece to other EU countries. The British Embassy is keeping the situation under review, but at present there are no reports of any specific risks to British nationals visiting these islands or at border crossing points. You can find general information and advice about safety and security in Greece in this travel advice.

The Greek authorities have enhanced border security. Anyone attempting to facilitate or transport an illegal migrant or anyone inciting disorder or violence will be arrested and dealt with by the authorities.

Terrorist attacks in Greece can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

A small explosive device detonated in central Athens outside the offices of Eurobank on 19 April 2017. The device caused minor damage to the building, but no injuries. The explosion followed an anonymous warning call to a Greek news station and police were able to evacuate the area before the bomb detonated. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The emergency services number in Greece is 112. Calling 999 from a UK mobile in Greece will automatically transfer you to the Greek emergency services.

British nationals make around 2.7 million visits to Greece every year. Most visits are trouble-free, but you should take sensible precautions to protect yourself and your belongings. See Crime

Carry a copy of your passport or other photographic ID which confirms British nationality at all times.

The Greek police won’t accept rowdy or indecent behaviour, especially where excessive drinking is involved. Greek courts impose heavy fines or prison sentences on people who behave indecently. Your travel insurance may not cover you after drinking. See Local laws and customs.

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

Take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance before you travel.